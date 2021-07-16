In a case involving live-streamed child pornography, a Missouri man was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Robert Salapuddin, a Missouri man, was sentenced to 12 years in jail for live streaming child pornography with sex acts.

According to legal officials, the 39-year-old man used a live-streaming software to recruit young females to perform sex acts for him. When authorities questioned him, he stated he had collected videos and photographs of underage girls engaging in explicit sexual behaviour using various web apps. Some of the young ladies were as young as thirteen years old.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement that authorities discovered 35 films and over 250 photos of potential child pornography on Salapuddin’s desktop and laptop devices. He allegedly sorted the photos into files labeled with the names of the girls. The girls were frequently shown dressed and then naked in the images.

Salapuddin was apparently caught on camera conversing with a 16-year-old while she bathed on January 11, 2017.

He admitted to receiving child pornography via the internet and having child pornography. Judge Greg Kays of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia sentenced him to 12 years in prison. Salapuddin will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life after his release.

Salapuddin’s sentence comes over two months after August “Gus” Shenker, a 21-year-old Arkansas teacher’s assistant, was charged with manufacturing, possessing, and transferring child pornography. Images portraying child sex abuse were among the claimed images.

His imprisonment comes on the heels of the arrest of Josh Duggar, a former reality TV star and family values campaigner. Duggar, who was a cast member of the reality show 19 Kids and Counting, is accused of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Carlos Manuel Marquez-Pierce, a 23-year-old Idaho resident, was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a federal court in May. Earlier this year, Marquez-Pierce pled guilty to manufacturing child pornography and sexually abusing a juvenile.

Daniel Bowling, a Canadian-born professional golfer, was detained by Orlando police in the same month. He was apprehended while allegedly attempting to meet a decoy who pretended to be a 15-year-old girl.

In August 2015, CBS News reported that inmates with sexual interests in youngsters often experience a "living hell" behind cells, with many of them occupying the bottom rung of the prisoner hierarchy. Other inmates have been known to defecate in their cells, utilize them as sex slaves, and threaten them with violence.