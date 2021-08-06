In a California field, a dog was discovered alive.

A little black-and-white terrier mix was discovered buried alive in a field in San Bernardino, California, on Thursday, in what rescuers suspect was an act of animal cruelty.

Director Kris Watson told KTLA that the San Bernardino Animal Services Department received a call about 9 a.m. reporting a dog in danger in a rural field on the city’s north end.

Officials stated via a news statement that the dog was still alive and crying.

The dog was discovered buried up to its neck in a hole in the dirt by Animal Services officers. Watson claimed they dug out the puppy and rushed it to a veterinarian. The dog was roughly a year old and lacked any identification tags or a microchip.

The dog was given fluids and medicines after it was confirmed that it had dust and debris in its lungs. Its status is steady, but officials are concerned about the “foreign stuff” in its lungs.

“While he is not out of the woods yet, we have a team of veterinary specialists trying to save him and are hopeful for his recovery,” according to the press statement.

Watson stated, “We’ll watch how he progresses in the next 24 hours.”

Officials added that owing to a donation from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the Animal Services Department was able to cover the dog’s medical costs.

Animal Services is asking anybody with information about the case or the dog’s owners to call 909-384-7272 and reference A540397.

San Bernardino police are no strangers to animal cruelty incidents; in March, a man in Fontana, 20 minutes west of San Bernardino, was arrested for allegedly beating a small dog named Bugs.

According to authorities, the man, Ruben Escobedo, 47, seized Bugs and reportedly hurled him through an RV window for no apparent reason.

According to the Fontana Herald News, the window cracked on impact, injuring Bugs, a former assistance dog. Escobedo was arrested and charged with animal cruelty as well as a violation of former California Governor Jerry Brown’s Post Release Community Supervision, a type of probation.

Animal cruelty misdemeanors in California can result in up to a year in county jail and a $20,000 fine. If you are found guilty of a. This is a condensed version of the information.