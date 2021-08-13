In a botched migration, the Dallas Police Department loses a large amount of data and evidence.

The Dallas Police Department has misplaced a significant amount of evidence and data.

According to the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, the data loss occurred during a data migration from a police department network drive in early April. Only this week was the story of the unsuccessful move made public.

Authorities were able to recover 14 of the 22 terabytes that had been lost, but the remaining 8 terabytes are thought to be “unrecoverable.”

According to Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot, city officials learned of the problem on April 5, but his office wasn’t notified until August 6.

Creuzot said he requested a date range of the cases touched by the bungled migration from the Dallas Police Department on Wednesday in order to “limit down the scope of potentially impacted cases.”

According to Creuzot, Dallas police have identified a number of instances that were committed before July 28, 2020. However, he stated that instances without a detective, such as DWI, fleeing arrest, or unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, should be unaffected by the loss.

The migration erased images, video, audio, case notes, and other information obtained by law enforcement, according to a statement from the police department.

Anyone who believes their case is affected has been requested to draft a formal request and submit it to the prosecutor in charge of the case.

Eric Johnson, the mayor of the city, has called for an investigation into the data breach.

Johnson sent a note to two city council members on Thursday, requesting that the topic be heard in committee. The mayor wrote that the reports of the significant data loss had caught him off guard.

“That news is especially startling because this problem appears to have been known to some City of Dallas officials for months,” Johnson wrote, “yet it was only brought to our attention when the Dallas County District Attorney told defense attorneys of this issue.”

“This is a really severe matter,” he continued. Our city government’s foundation is public safety. Missing evidence might have serious ramifications for ongoing criminal proceedings, leaving victims without justice and jeopardizing our efforts to make the city safer.”

According to the Dallas Observer, an audit earlier this year discovered flaws in how the Dallas Police Department kept evidence and other information. It’s a city. This is a condensed version of the information.