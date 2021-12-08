In a blow to Bill de Blasio, a judge has blocked the city of New York’s vaccine mandate.

A Manhattan judge has halted Mayor Bill de Blasio’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for New York City employees, including the NYPD.

Judge Frank P. Nervo of the Supreme Court of New York announced on Tuesday that the mandate has been halted pending a hearing on December 14.

De Blasio issued an order on October 20 requiring all city employees to have at least their first shot by October 29 or face being fired. It impacted about 160,000 employees and was met with a lot of backlash. Leaders of police and fireman unions worried that the rule would result in a staffing shortfall.

So far, more than 12.5 million vaccine doses have been provided in New York City, with 89 percent of individuals receiving at least one dose. At least one dose has been given to almost 125,000 youngsters aged 5 to 11. The city’s 7-day daily average of COVID deaths peaked at 829 at the height of the pandemic, but it was down to 11 on Tuesday.

On November 1, de Blasio announced that the city workers’ mandate was working, claiming that vaccination rates had increased to 85 percent for the NYPD, 88 percent for emergency medical services, 83 percent for sanitation, and 77 percent for firemen.

According to a statement from the City of New York, de Blasio announced a vaccine requirement for private sector workers on Monday, which was set to take effect on December 27 and affect around 184,000 businesses.

The mayor also announced huge increases to the city’s “Key to NYC” initiative, which aims to get as many residents as possible vaccinated so that the city can resume normal operations. To participate in indoor events, New Yorkers aged 18 and up must present identification and proof of immunization as part of the program.

The expansion also requires proof of immunization for children aged 5 to 11 to enter indoor dining, fitness, entertainment, and performance venues. The new rules are set to take effect on December 14th.

This age group will also need to get vaccinated if they want to participate in “high-risk extracurricular activities,” such as sports, orchestra, or dance.

Except for those who are under the age of 12, New Yorkers aged 12 and older will be required to produce proof of two vaccine doses instead of one starting December 27. This is a condensed version of the information.