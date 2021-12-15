In a bid to take on YouTube, Donald Trump’s Truth Social has teamed up with Rumble.

Rumble, a video-sharing site, has teamed with Donald Trump to provide streaming services for his new social media network.

The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) revealed in a statement that it has signed a “wide-ranging technology and cloud services arrangement” with Rumble, which would involve supplying video and streaming for Truth Social, which will be live early next year.

Rumble is also in talks with TMTG to provide infrastructure and video delivery services for TMTG+, the company’s subscription-based video-on-demand service. Paid users will have access to “non-woke entertainment, news, and documentaries,” according to the program.

Rumble is a video-sharing platform similar to YouTube that is popular with conservative and right-wing figures. After joining the platform in June, Trump had a Rumble account. His first video was a live feed of a rally in Wellington, Ohio, which he attended.

“TMTG continues to align with service providers who do not discriminate based on political ideology as part of our goal. As a result, I’ve chosen the Rumble Cloud as the key backbone for the TMTG infrastructure “In a statement, Trump added.

He went on to say: “For invited visitors only, TMTG has already launched Truth Social on the Rumble Cloud, and the initial Beta launch has gone really well. The United States of America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end of the cancel culture.” Rumble’s creator and chief executive officer, Chris Pavlovski, said: “Rumble is thrilled to be providing TMTG with technology and cloud services. We’re still working on laying the groundwork for a free, open, and impartial internet.

“Rumble was built to be resistant to cancel culture, and we’re at the forefront of a movement that believes that everyone benefits from having access to a neutral platform that supports a varied range of thoughts and viewpoints.”

After being permanently banned from Twitter following the attack on the Capitol on January 6, Trump decided to create his own social network. Facebook has blocked Trump from using its social media platform until at least 2023, citing concerns that he could use it to instigate violence and propagate falsehoods.

Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, has previously stated that he would be stepping down from his position as chief executive officer of TMTG in January.

Nunes stated that he expects to help Trump by joining him at TMTG