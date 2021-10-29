In a 6-3 Maine ruling, the Supreme Court rejects religious exemptions to vaccine mandates.

The Supreme Court of the United States determined on Friday that it would not intervene to stop a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health-care employees in Maine, which does not allow religious exemptions.

The dissenting decision was written by Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was supported by Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Gorsuch compared Maine’s lack of religious exemptions with those given by certain other states that have imposed comparable vaccination requirements for health care employees in his dissenting opinion. Those who favor religious exemptions argue that the state’s obligation “violates core precepts of their religious faith,” according to Gorsuch.

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote the judgment, which highlighted the court’s analysis of whether the motion was “likely to prevail on its merits.”

“If the standard were any other, applicants may use the emergency docket to force the Court to give a merits preview in cases it would be unlikely to take—and to do so on a short notice, without the benefit of complete preparation and oral argument,” Barrett said. “This discretionary consideration, in my opinion, weighs against granting extraordinary relief in this instance, which is the first to address the issues.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.