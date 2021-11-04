In a 45-year-old cold case, a New York man is accused of killing a World War I veteran.

The man has been identified as 74-year-old Martin Motta, according to a press statement from the Queens District Attorney’s Office. He was charged with murder in the second degree by a grand jury in Queens “for the 1976 killing of an 81-year-old World War I veteran.” The 81-year-old World War I veteran was identified as George Clarence Seitz, and the District Attorney’s office stated that Seitz went missing on December 10, 1976, and was never seen again. The DA’s office stated, “He was last seen leaving his house in Jamaica, purportedly on his way to get a haircut.”

On March 12, 2019, “human remains consisting of a pelvis and partial torso” were discovered buried under concrete in the backyard of a residence in Richmond Hill, Queens. The body was severed at the neck, shoulders, and hips, according to the DA’s office.

The city’s Chief Medical Examiner’s Office was able to generate a DNA profile when the human remains were discovered. The DA’s office believed that the DNA profile would help them match the remains to a family member, but despite reviewing local, state, and national databases, they were unable to do so, according to the DA’s office.

“Earlier this year, the Queens District Attorney’s Office and the New York Police Department requested the help of a private laboratory and the FBI to help produce leads to the identification of the unknown victim,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

The private laboratory was able to create a “complete genealogy profile from the skeleton remains,” which was then delivered to the FBI, providing leads for the Queens District Attorney’s Office and the New York Police Department (NYPD) to pursue.

Investigators contacted potential family members and used DNA comparisons to determine that the bones belonged to Seitz, according to the DA’s office.

According to the DA’s office, they conducted a “painstaking investigation” with the help of the NYPD and discovered “crucial evidence” linking Motta to Seitz’s death.

"After 45 years, the alleged assassin of a World War I veteran has been apprehended and brought to prison. We are hopeful that the remains will be identified and that an indictment will be issued.