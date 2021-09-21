In a 2024 primary poll, Trump receives 58 percent Republican support, Pence 13 percent, and DeSantis 9 percent.

According to a recent primary poll, more over half of Republican voters want former President Donald Trump to run again in 2024.

According to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll poll published exclusively to The Hill on Monday, 6 in 10 Republican voters (58%) said they would vote to re-elect Trump in the next election.

Trump is the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination above the other GOP candidates. Former Vice President Mike Pence is the Republican Party’s second pick, receiving 13% of the vote. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has gained popularity among Republicans for opposing vaccine and mask regulations, came in third with 9% of the vote.

Senator Marc Rubio of Florida, who competed against Trump in the 2016 Republican primary, and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley are tied for fourth place with 3% support apiece.

“While defeated politicians seldom come back,” Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll study, said, “Trump has a solid lead in the Republican primary, especially among the most dedicated Republicans.”

Although it remained uncertain whether Trump would seek re-election to the White House, some speculate that his choice to run for president again has become more plausible in recent weeks.

Former Trump aide Jason Miller told Cheddar in early September that the former president is between 99 and 100 percent likely to run again. In May, Politico reported that Trump was telling allies that he planned to run for president again if his health allowed it.

However, when discussing a future run with conservative author and talk show presenter Candace Owens the following month, the former president was a little cautious.

Trump told Owens, “As you know, it’s really early.” “However, I believe that when I make a specific statement, everyone will be ecstatic.”

With 1,141 days until the next presidential election, it’s feasible that Trump will decline to run.

According to the poll, Pence has taken over the top slot with 32 percent of Republican support if the former president does not appear on the primary ballot. DeSantis improved his percentage and position as well, gaining 20% of the vote and moved into second place. This is a condensed version of the information.