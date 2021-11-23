In a 2024 matchup, Donald Trump defeats Joe Biden in key swing states, according to a new poll.

In a potential 2024 contest, new polling shows Donald Trump defeating Vice President Joe Biden in five critical swing states.

The polls, which were first published by Politico, show that Obama is ahead of Biden in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, all of which voted for Trump in 2016 but voted for Biden last year.

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates conducted the polls for Trump’s Make America Great Again Committee.

In Michigan, where polling showed him topping Biden by 12 points among likely voters, the former president had the largest lead. Trump was 10 points ahead of Biden in Wisconsin, another Midwest state.

In Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, the Republican victories were narrower.

Trump led by 8 percentage points among potential voters in Arizona, where Biden won by the narrowest margin of victory last year, with only 10,000 votes separating the two candidates.

Trump was leading by 6 points in Pennsylvania and 3 points in Georgia. Last year, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate in nearly three decades to lose Georgia.

The poll results come as Biden’s approval rating continues to drop. According to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, the Democrat’s job popularity has dropped to a new low, with only 36% of Americans believing he is doing a good job in the White House, compared to 53% who disapprove.

The majority of Americans disapproved of his handling of major issues such as the coronavirus outbreak and the economy. Half of those polled in the United States disagree of Biden’s response to COVID-19, and nearly six out of ten Americans disapprove of his management of the economy.

Biden’s poor performance on such problems comes as COVID-19 cases have surged in various states and the country suffers from high inflation.

Biden announced earlier this year that he intends to compete for re-election in 2024. He will be 81 years old at that time. Biden, who turned 79 on Saturday, is the country’s oldest commander-in-chief.

Reporters questioned White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday if Biden planned to run for reelection and if he had told his staff. "Yes, that's his intention," she said. Since leaving office, Trump has teased a presidential candidacy in 2024, but has yet to make an official announcement. Only, he told podcaster David Brody in September.