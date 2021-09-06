In a 2024 election poll, Donald Trump defeats Joe Biden.

According to a new poll, former President Donald Trump is the favorite to win the United States election in 2024, narrowly beating Democratic incumbent Joe Biden.

According to a national Emerson College poll, if the two men were to face off in 2024, Trump would win by a slim margin, with 47 percent to Biden’s 46 percent.

According to the study, Biden’s job approval is 50-50 among registered voters. Around 47 percent disapprove and 46 percent approve of his work as president, according to the poll. The remaining 7% were undecided.

Sixty percent of Democrats polled said they would support Biden as the Democratic presidential contender in 2024, while 39% said they would prefer someone else.

In a hypothetical GOP primary with seven other candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (the only candidate to reach double-digit support at 10% when the former president is in the race), former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and former South Carolina Governor and ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, 67 percent of Republican voters said they would vote for Trump.

When pitted against all other Republican rivals, including DeSantis, Biden is the clear favorite to win in a hypothetical presidential election in 2024.

The poll found that 71 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of Republicans said they were very likely to vote in the 2022 midterm elections.

When Emerson conducted the poll in February, Biden had a 49 percent approval rating, 39 percent disapproval, and 12 percent undecided.

Since the United States finished the final steps of its withdrawal from Afghanistan, which was marked by chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport as the US and allies hurried to remove all of their citizens and Afghans who fear Taliban retaliation, Biden’s support rating has plummeted.

According to the poll, the majority of Americans (68%) feel the US lost the war in Afghanistan, while only 32% believe the US won. When asked which president deserves the majority of the blame for the war in Afghanistan, 49 percent said former Republican President George W. Bush, who launched troops there in 2001. With 24 percent, Biden finished in second, followed by Barack Obama with 18 percent. This is a condensed version of the information.