In 49 states across the United States, a COVID variant that may resist vaccines has been discovered.

Nebraska is the only state in the US where the Mu form of COVID-19 has not been found, which could make immunizations less effective.

The Mu variety has spread to 41 nations since its discovery in Colombia in January, including the United States. The variant is most common in Hawaii and Alaska, accounting for less than 1% of cases in the United States, but because of its potential to be more transmissible or resistant to vaccines and natural immunity, health officials are keeping an eye on it.

According to Outbreak.info, a website that provides open source data on COVID-19 variants, at least one case of the Mu variant has been found in the District of Columbia and every state in the United States except Nebraska.

With 384 Mu variant samples recorded, California has the largest number, however this only amounts for 0.2 percent of the total samples sequenced in the state. According to the Department of Public Health, 167 Mu variant infections had been identified in Los Angeles County as of Friday. The cases were discovered in samples sequenced between June 19 and August 21, with July containing the majority of the cases.

In a statement, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Public Health, said, “The detection of variants like Mu, and the spread of variants across the globe, underscores the need for L.A. County citizens to continue to take measures to safeguard themselves and others.” “This is why vaccinations and layered defenses are so vital. These are acts that interrupt the cycle of transmission and limit COVID-19 proliferation, preventing the virus from mutating into something more dangerous.”

The states with the highest prevalence of Mu instances are Maine, Connecticut, and Florida. The Mu variation was found in 384 of the 60,475 samples sequenced in Florida, making it the state with the second-highest number of samples.

In contrast to California and Alaska, Alaska has only 146 cases, but Mu is substantially more widespread in the state than elsewhere, accounting for 4% of all sequenced samples.

Mu was designated as a variation of interest by the World Health Organization on August 30 because its properties could make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines and natural immunity.