In 46 countries and territories, a COVID variant that may evade vaccines has been discovered.

While the Mu COVID variant has been found in approximately 50 countries and territories, officials are keeping an eye on it because it has the potential to elude vaccines.

Cases of the Mu variety, which were first discovered in Colombia in January, account for less than 1% of all COVID-19 cases globally. However, its constant prevalence in Colombia, where it has accounted for almost 40% of cases since detection, has prompted concerns about its propensity to spread, and it has mutations that suggest it may be immune to virus immunity.

On August 30, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the Mu variation as a variant of concern. According to GISIAD, a website that tracks variants, Mu has been identified in 41 nations, four British territories—the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Gibraltar, and Turks and Caicos—and Bonaire, a Caribbean island that is a special municipality of the Netherlands.

According to Outbreak.info, an open source data website from Scripps Research, the Mu variation makes up approximately 30% of Colombia’s total samples sequenced since it was originally found and 70% of cases in the previous 60 days, although accounting for a small number of cases worldwide.

It is most common in the Atlántico department in the north, followed by the Guaviare department in the south. Antioquia, a department in northwest Colombia, has seen the most cases, with more than 260 confirmed.

According to data on Outbreak.info, the Mu variant has accounted for more than 60% of the total number of samples sequenced since its discovery in the British Virgin Islands in July.

Mu has been identified in a number of nations across South America, North America, and Europe, but not in Africa or Australia. A small number of cases have also been discovered in Asia. According to GISIAD, only China, Israel, Japan, and South Korea have reported cases as of Monday.

