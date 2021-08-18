In ‘2am Terror,’ a North Carolina mother discovers a snake in her toilet.

A mother was given the scare of her life when she discovered a snake in the toilet in the early hours of the morning, fighting it with a wooden spatula and gardening gloves.

Dr. Medge Owen of North Carolina coined the phrase “horror on the toilet” after her daughter, Jozy, awoke her in the middle of the night to warn her of their unexpected visitor.

With Jozy’s father out of town and pest control not answering their phone in the wee hours of the morning, it was up to the two of them to take on the snake.

As the two planned a way to trap the snake, Owen, an obstetric anaesthesiologist, donned gardening gloves and ransacked the kitchen for a wooden spatula.

Jozy filmed the brown snake wrapped around the toilet seat and released a TikTok video chronicling the dramatic happenings, which can be seen here.

“He sees you, his head is moving,” she tells her mother as they discuss the best course of action.

“Do I have anything else I can use to grab his head?” Owen inquires as she requests a pillowcase and garbage can from her daughter.

Jozy shouts, “Mom, you’re losing his body,” to which Owen responds, “Get the pillowcase, Josie, or the garbage can underneath it.” No, go fetch the garbage can. Careful.”

She loses her grip on the snake at first, causing Jozy to say, “He’s coiled, mom.” You have to take a step back,” she said, though she didn’t say what kind it was or whether it was venomous.

“Should I push him into the toilet?” Owens wonders. What happens after that? I should have just grasped its head with both hands.”

She eventually manages to get the snake into the garbage pail and proclaims triumphantly, “Got him.” Don’t even think about coming up.”

The video, which was posted to the site last month, quickly went viral, garnering over 10 million views. Owen went on to make three more videos about the snake, including a full re-enactment with her daughter and a walkthrough of her “snake catching” attire for viewers.

