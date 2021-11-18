In 2024, might Stacey Abrams defeat Joe Biden? What Polls Say About Potential Competitors

President Joe Biden intends to run for president again in 2024, but he will be 82 years old, and with his approval numbers plummeting, some speculate that Democrats would choose someone else, perhaps Stacey Abrams.

Abrams, a voting rights crusader, came close to winning Georgia’s gubernatorial election in 2018 and played a key role in Democrats capturing two Senate seats in the runoff, giving them control of Congress. While Abrams is now focused on passing voting rights legislation, he has stated interest in running for President of the United States and hasn’t ruled out a run in 2024.

Only one elected president, Franklin Pierce, has lost his party’s candidacy, and incumbent presidents often secure their party’s nomination without opposition. So, if Biden runs for re-election, it’s feasible that other candidates will wait until 2028 to run for president.

Despite concerns about declining favor ratings, Biden is the Democratic Party’s top candidate for the presidency in 2024. In a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted in July, 73 percent of registered Democratic voters said they would consider Biden for the candidacy, more than any other candidate.

In the same poll, 15% of the 957 respondents surveyed said they would vote for Abrams as the Democratic nominee in 2024. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former First Lady Michelle Obama received the most votes.

However, it’s likely that public perceptions of Biden have evolved in recent months. According to a Hills-HarrisX poll issued on Tuesday, 37% of Democrats believe Biden should drop out of the 2024 campaign and allow someone else to run. Only about half of Americans believe Biden will run for president again.

According to a Marist poll released in early November, 44 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents want a different candidate to run in 2024.

Abrams told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday that her energy is “being poured into” passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act if Biden does not run for president.

Many believe Abrams will run for governor of Georgia before the White House. This is a condensed version of the information.