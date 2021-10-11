In 2024, could Donald Trump defeat Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? His Possibilities Against Democrats.

Former President Donald Trump may be planning a presidential run in 2024, and recent polls suggest that a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris would be favorable to Trump.

Since leaving office, Trump has hinted at a presidential run in 2024, and has all but stated that he intends to run. Biden also plans to seek for reelection in 2024, and if he does, the Democratic Party will almost certainly rally behind him. However, his low approval rating could portend difficulty for him in a head-to-head contest with Trump.

Biden’s approval rating has fallen as the COVID-19 outbreak continues and the United States withdraws troops from Afghanistan. While his average popularity rating is still higher than Trump’s at this point in his presidency, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed the two are on even.

In a statement, Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said, “Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration.”

In a hypothetical 2024 battle, a national Emerson College poll issued in September gave Trump a slight lead over Biden. Trump was predicted to win 47 percent to 46 percent, but his lead was within the poll’s margin of error of 2.7 percentage points, indicating that the election might go either way if it were held today.

While Trump’s approval ratings were poor during his administration, it’s possible that Americans now perceive him in a different light. According to a Des Moines Register poll, his support rating in Iowa is better than it has been throughout his presidency, and a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released in September revealed people prefer Trump to Biden.

When asked whether Trump or Biden would make a better president, 51 percent chose Trump and 49 percent chose Biden. Trump received somewhat more support from GOP voters as the better president than Biden did from both his own party and independents. This is a condensed version of the information.