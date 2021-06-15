In 2021, will Juneteenth be a federal holiday?

The abolition of slavery in the United States is commemorated on June 19, which is a day of celebration for African Americans around the country.

Juneteenth, as the date has come to be called, has grown to be a nationally recognized day of celebration, with various cities preparing festivities to honor the occasion.

The following is everything you need to know about June 19.

What is the significance of Juneteenth?

For African Americans around the country, June 19 is a day of celebration, as it commemorates the day in 1865 when Texas became the last state to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, effectively ending slavery in the United States.

President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but the last enslaved Black people in Texas did not learn of their freedom until Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to announce the Civil War had endedâ€”Confederate General Robert E. Lee had surrendered approximately two months earlierâ€”and that slavery had been outlawed.

Since 1866, the day has been celebrated as a national holiday or special day of observance in 47 of the 50 United States, and it has evolved from a mostly local event confined to Texas to a nationwide celebration recognized as a state holiday or special day of observance in 47 of the 50 United States.

Is it true that Juneteenth is a federal holiday?

While June 19 is currently recognized as a state holiday in practically every state and the District of Columbia, it is not yet a federal holiday. Although the observance is primarily symbolic, Texas was the first state to declare the day a holiday in 1980. Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam both signed bills into law last October seeking to make the day a state holiday in their respective states.

Governor Jay Inslee of Washington followed suit last month, and Juneteenth will be a state holiday beginning next year, while Illinois lawmakers backed a bill two weeks ago that would make June 19 a paid day off for all state employees as well as a school holiday. The day will become a state holiday in Illinois if Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the bill into law.

The United States Senate passed a resolution three years ago. This is a condensed version of the information.