In 2020, US law enforcement asked for information on about 18K Apple accounts.

According to the Associated Press, US law enforcement agencies requested information on 18,609 Apple accounts in the first half of 2020, nearly seven times more than in the same period in 2015.

Since the first half of 2015, when each legal request covered three Apple accounts on average, the number of Apple accounts covered in each legal request has increased. When California congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were served with a subpoena in the first half of 2018, the 2,397 legal requests each addressed an average of seven accounts.

According to the Associated Press, Apple has delivered customer information to US law authorities in 80 percent to 90 percent of legal requests in recent years. While Apple’s data frequently excludes text, email, and photo information, the high rate of request compliance corresponds to a dramatic increase in request volume since 2015.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department will strengthen its criteria for obtaining documents from members of Congress, following allegations that the department under former President Donald Trump covertly collected documents from Democrats and members of the media.

“We must ensure that appropriate weight is afforded to separation-of-powers concerns moving forward,” Garland said in a statement on Monday, “consistent with our commitment to the rule of law.”

A Justice Department insider said John Demers, the top national security official, planned to leave by the end of next week, prompting Garland’s comments. Demers is one of the few Trump appointees who has remained in the Biden administration, having been sworn in just weeks after the request for the Democrats’ data.

The Justice Department is grappling with the repercussions from reports that it had seized phone data from House Democrats and reporters as part of an aggressive leaks investigation. Officials in the Biden administration are also being forced to re-enter a fight with their predecessors, which they had hoped to avoid.

Last week, news sources revealed that the Justice Department had secretly subpoenaed Apple Inc. in Cupertino, California, for metadata from two Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee—Schiff and Swalwell—during their committee’s investigation of Trump’s ties to Russia in 2018. Schiff was the most powerful person in the world at the moment. This is a condensed version of the information.