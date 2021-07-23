In 2020, the number of Americans working from home will have doubled, with women having a higher rate than men.

According to statistics from an annual government study, the percentage of Americans working from home virtually doubled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the share of employed women working remotely climbed higher than men during the epidemic, according to the American Time Use Survey.

According to the poll, the number of people working from home in the United States increased from 22% to 42% between 2019 and 2020. The percentage of males working from home climbed by 16%, while the percentage of women working from home increased by 23%.

The change to remote working circumstances, according to Liana C. Sayer, head of the University of Maryland’s Maryland Time Use Laboratory, likely boosted Americans’ desire for a more flexible work schedule.

“Workers have indicated in studies conducted by firms and other research groups that they prefer being able to work from home and choose their own starting and finishing times based on their other needs,” Sayer added. “Some are indicating that they don’t want to return to work life as it was before the pandemic.”

That was one of the most remarkable findings of an annual federal study that details the pandemic’s far-reaching impact on Americans’ daily lives since it began in March of last year.

From working to resting to sleeping, the American Time Use Survey outlines how people spent their time in 2020. Participants in the survey, all of whom are 15 or older, are asked over the phone about everything they did in the 24 hours preceding up to the interview. (Data collecting was halted earlier in the year due to a virus, therefore the report only covered May through December in 2020.)

People spent more time sleeping, watching TV, playing games, using a computer, relaxing, and thinking last year than in 2019, owing to the pandemic and the widespread social separation it demanded. They spent less time interacting and speaking in person. Adults also spent, on average, more time caring for children in their homes.

The poll also backs up worries that the pandemic exacerbated isolation for millions of people in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.