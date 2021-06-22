In 2020, 42% of gun background checks that were rejected included felony convictions.

According to FBI data released to the Associated Press, 42% of persons barred from buying guns in the United States have felony convictions on their records.

According to the data, the number of banned gun sales nearly doubled between 2019 and 2020. In 2020, the number of would-be gun owners who will be unable to purchase firearms will reach a new high of more than 300,000.

According to the Associated Press, the rise in rejected gun-buying bids corresponds to an overall spike in firearm purchases that began during the epidemic and has continued into 2021. Despite a Democratic majority in Congress and President Joe Biden’s push, new gun control laws have yet to be enacted.

In March, the House of Representatives enacted legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales and transfers, as well as a 10-day evaluation period. However, the bill is stuck in the Senate and does not have Republican backing.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

The rate of disallowed would-be gun buyers grew somewhat over the preceding two years, from around 0.6 percent to 0.8 percent, according to the data. According to Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor who specializes in gun legislation, this could be due to the fact that many of the people who sought to acquire weapons in 2020 were doing so for the first time and may not have realized they were legally prohibited from doing so.

“Some people may be unaware that they have a criminal conviction on their record,” he said.

Making a false statement in conjunction with a background check is a felony punishable by up to ten years in jail and a large fine, but he claims that few people are charged for what amounts to lying on a form filled out before buying a gun.

According to a report by the United States Government Accountability Office, only 12 out of 112,000 people denied a gun purchase were prosecuted by the federal government in 2017, owing to a lack of resources for the time-consuming investigations.

According to research from Everytown for Gun Safety, 16% of would-be gun buyers in 2020 were barred by state law, such as extreme-risk protection orders or red-flag regulations implemented in various states. Another 12 percent were related to domestic violence, either people subject. This is a brief summary.