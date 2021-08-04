In 2019, Donald Trump received at least three portraits of himself from foreign leaders.

According to the US State Department, former President Donald Trump got pictures or photographs of himself as gifts from at least three foreign leaders in 2019.

Portraits from Australia, Egypt, and Vietnam are worth more than $10,000, according to the State Department’s annual assessment of presents presented to senior U.S. officials by foreign leaders.

According to the filing, Trump received a painting of himself on dual-pane glass from then-Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, and a “large double frame carved from black stone with [an]image of President Donald J. Trump in precious metal on one side and the coat of arms of Egypt on the reverse” from Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, presented Trump with a framed photo of himself and his wife.

The prime minister of Bulgaria gave Trump an Ottoman Empire gun for $8,500, the crown prince of Bahrain gave him a bronze sculpture of an Arabian horse worth $7,200, and the emir of Qatar gave him a gold, onyx, emerald, and diamond statue of an Arabian oryx worth $6,300.

The National Archives received all of the presents, including the portraits.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The allegations also spurred the State Department to investigate the disappearance of a nearly $6,000 bottle of whisky sent to then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by the Japanese government more than two years ago.

The government claimed in a notice filed in the Federal Register that it couldn’t discover any record of the bottle’s location and that a “ongoing probe” into what happened to the booze is underway. The probe was included in the department’s annual report on gifts provided to high U.S. officials by foreign governments and leaders.

The Department of State’s Office of Protocol is responsible for keeping track of presents given to US officials and recording their disposition. Gifts of a specific value can be turned over to the National Archives or another government agency, or they can be purchased for personal use by reimbursing the Treasury Department for their worth.

The $5,800 bottle of Japanese whisky was delivered to Pompeo in June 2019, likely during his travel to the country for a Group of 20 meeting. This is a condensed version of the information.