In 2013, a Republican congressman was investigated for child abuse, but no charges were filed.

In 2013, Shae Sortwell, a Republican member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, was investigated for possible felony child abuse when a family member reported injuries on his child’s body to authorities.

The charge was examined by police in January 2013. According to Green Bay Police Department records obtained by The Green Bay Press-Gazette, a family member discovered five bruises on Sortwell’s child while giving them a bath at the time.

The child was taken to the hospital by a relative. When confronted by authorities, Sortwell claimed that the Bible was “extremely explicit” when it came to corporal punishment. “Whoever spares the rod hates their child,” he remarked, using a Bible text from Proverbs.

Sortwell also admitted to authorities that he and his wife used corporal punishment on their children by beating them twice when they were “defiant.” He claimed they struck their infant with an object rather than their hands since “hands are for caring.” He further denied that the marks on the child’s body were caused by rage. He claimed that beating the youngster was a way of “teaching what needed to be taught” as a form of love. After beating his child, Sortwell would hug the child and offer them a Rice Krispies treat instead of inspecting the child for injuries.

The alleged mistreatment was the subject of a four-day investigation. According to the Press-Gazette, it involved “four police officers, two social workers, a child forensic officer — a trained agent who interviews child victims of physical and sexual abuse — a child advocacy staff member, and a nurse practitioner.”

Sortwell could face a criminal charge of child abuse, as well as a felony charge of failing to act to avoid bodily damage against his wife, according to police. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of six years in jail.

Deputy District Attorney Dana J. Johnson, on the other hand, decided not to press charges. Johnson told cops that he didn’t think they’d be able to prove Sortwell’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sortwell was elected to the state Assembly before the investigation began. He was involved in national politics at the time and had served on the Green Bay City Council. He is now a member of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee of the Assembly.

Sortwell made a remark on the investigation in a statement. This is a condensed version of the information.