In 1996, in the center of the Surfside Building Investigation, structural repairs to the pool deck were made.

The pool deck at the center of the recent building collapse in Surfside, Florida, has been revealed thanks to newly unearthed documentation from 1996. The structural integrity of the deck slab at the Champlain Towers South Condo has been a problem for quite some time, according to the 25-year-old construction permit.

The paperwork, which were presented to the Surfside Building Department, show that the pool deck needed 50 feet of cracks fixed and a 20-square-foot slab replaced, according to the Miami Herald. In a letter dated November 1997, consultant engineer Tong Le certified the repairs. The total cost of the project was $156,602.

The fact that this happened only 15 years after the building’s construction was completed underscores the structure’s apparent bad condition from the start. The necessity for such massive repairs within such a short period of time was described as “atypical” by a structural engineering expert who spoke to the Herald.

Following the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South Condo, investigators have focused their attention on the pool deck in issue. The deck slab had previously served as the ceiling for a parking garage beneath the ground. Investigators were able to obtain video showing the ceiling collapsing not long before the rest of the 12-story structure collapsed.

Engineer Frank Mirabito determined in a 2018 assessment that the building’s original design, notably around the pool deck and an adjacent set of planters, had resulted in “severe structural damage” to the deck slab over time. He also stated that the 1996 fixes indicated in the report were “insufficient” un resolving the slab’s issues.

The Surfside building collapse has shone a bright light on the systemic problems that plague buildings in and around Miami. As of Monday, about 100 bodies had been discovered in the Champlain Towers debris, and many of the building’s residents were still missing. As of Tuesday, around 18 million pounds of rubble had been recovered from the site.

While key components, such as the pool deck slab, have been pinpointed by investigators, it is still unclear what caused the condo to collapse at the time it did. Officials claim that the situation is completely resolved. This is a condensed version of the information.