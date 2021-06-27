‘I’m Taller Than Her,’ AOC mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Little Communist’ insult.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joked that she is taller than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who referred to her as “the little Communist from New York City.”

As she warmed up the crowd at former President Donald Trump’s event in Ohio on Saturday, Greene blasted the Democratic congressman.

The Georgia Republican agreed as the audience began yelling “lock her up.” Greene agreed, saying, “Yeah, lock her up as well.” “I think that’s a great idea.”

Greene went on to accuse the New York lawmaker of not being an American.

First and foremost, I am taller than she is. https://t.co/H6rXG66GJk

June 27, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

Greene asserted, “She’s not an American.” “She isn’t a fan of the American way of life. Do you want to know why that is? Her initiative is known as the Green New Deal.”

On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez responded to a clip of Greene’s remarks.

She wrote, “First and foremost, I am taller than her.”

Greene isn’t the first to criticize Ocasio-Cortez.

She rekindled their feud earlier this month, accusing Ocasio-Cortez of “constantly playing the victim” and failing to do anything to help her grandmother in Puerto Rico. That came after Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about Puerto Ricans’ plight and blasted Trump and local officials over relief delivery following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Greene also accused Ocasio-Cortez of antisemitism last month, claiming that her stance on weapon sales to Israel constituted her a “terrorist.”

“[email protected] You are to blame for attacks on Jews because of your anti-Israel stance, which opposes Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorists. Hamas calls Israel an apartheid state and backs terrorist organizations. Greene wrote, with an image of Ocasio-tweet Cortez’s calling for an end to antisemitism and a headline about her goal of eliminating money for Israeli bombs, “Aligning yourself with terrorists means your [sic]a terrorist.”

Last month, Greene confronted Ocasio-Cortez outside the House chamber, calling her a “terrorist sympathizer.”

Greene reportedly asked Ocasio-Cortez why she supports Antifa and Black Lives Matter, stating they are terrorist organizations, according to reports. “You don’t care about the American people,” Greene replied. “What motivates you to back terrorists and Antifa?”

After that encounter, Ocasio-Cortez walked away, and her office later called on lawmakers to ensure that Congress remains a “safe, civil place” for members and workers.

