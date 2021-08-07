‘I’m Not Going to Wait Another 6 Months,’ said Americans who lie to get a third COVID shot.

A growing number of Americans are obtaining a third COVID-19 vaccine shot through unethical means. While several vaccine manufacturers predict that booster injections will be required soon, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has yet to authorize any for use in the general population.

According to the Associated Press, the CDC estimates that about 900 persons in the United States have received a third vaccine shot. Because the figures supplied were voluntarily submitted, the true figure could be substantially higher.

Gina Welch, a chemistry graduate student from Maine, is said to have received her third vaccine shot despite informing the clinic that it was her first. Welch, for one, said she had been closely following physician and scientist projections and did not want to wait six months for booster doses to be officially approved. She was particularly concerned for her own safety as the pandemic resurfaced, as she suffers from asthma and a liver ailment.

Welch told the Associated Press, “I’m going to follow these experts and go protect myself.” “I’m not going to wait another six to a year for them to recommend a third dose,” says the patient.

A California guy did something similar to Welch and supplied his passport as an additional form of identification to his driver’s license, which he had previously provided.

Governor Jared Polis of Colorado has also revealed anecdotal evidence of people using fictitious names to acquire extra doses.

Vaccine manufacturers generally agree that booster shots will be required in the near future, as new strains emerge and current vaccine immunity may wane. This might happen by the winter, according to Moderna, and Pfizer is reportedly working on a booster shot for FDA approval.

For the time being, however, most providers feel that people who have been vaccinated are safe without getting another dose.

In The Wall Street Journal, political cartoonist Ted Rall discussed his decision to obtain a third vaccine dosage. Reading accounts of millions upon millions of doses going bad in particular locations with considerable vaccine reluctance was the final straw for him. He further stated that his need for a booster shot stemmed from a long history of health issues, including asthma and swine flu. This is a condensed version of the information.