‘I’m Going to Prison,’ Jenna Ryan, who was arrested on January 6, tells critics. ‘Pop the cork on the champagne.’

After receiving a 60-day prison sentence, a Texas real estate agent has struck back at those who mocked her for saying she would “absolutely not” go to jail for her activities in the Capitol riots since she is white and blonde.

Jenna Ryan, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper.

Ryan has become well-known for her social media posts and comments about the riots, which she attended in a private plane on January 6 in Washington, D.C.

She boasted on Twitter in March that she would avoid prison because she has “blonde hair white complexion a fantastic job and a great future.” Sorry to put a damper on your haters’ celebrations. “I didn’t do anything wrong.” She responded to her detractors in a tweet after her sentencing on November 4th.

“I’m just going to make a blanket statement to all the folks who are phoning and texting me,” she wrote. You are the winner!!! I’ll be going to jail. As a result, you are no longer required to contact me. Then celebrate with a glass of champagne. But please don’t bother with me. “Thank you very much.” Ryan also blamed her sentence on a media “smear campaign,” writing on Facebook: “I am not going to prison for what I said, or for standing in front of the smashed window.” It’s for 2 minutes of strolling in the Capitol, and the judge claims it’s to serve as a deterrent to others since I have a high profile (which I earned after the fact owing to an MSM smear campaign).” “For better or worse, you’ve become one of the faces of January 6,” Cooper said in his sentencing remarks, adding that it was vital for Ryan to undergo a jail sentence so that others could witness “how our country responded to what happened,” according to The Washington Post.

“I believe the punishment should convey to them that we take it seriously, that it was an assault on our democracy…and that it should never be repeated,” Cooper said.

Ryan was also chastised by the judge for having “no sense of remorse or guilt” over his role in the Capitol mob.

