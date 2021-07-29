Illinois warns Ben & Jerry’s CEO that if he doesn’t reverse his decision on the West Bank, the company would be forced to divest.

According to an official with the Illinois Investment Policy Board, a committee will issue a warning to the owner of Ben & Jerry’s to reconsider its decision to suspend ice cream sales in the West Bank and east Jerusalem or face divestment.

According to the Associated Press, the board’s Israeli Boycott Restrictions Committee will convene on an undisclosed date to enforce a 90-day deadline for consumer goods major Unilever to rescind the ice cream maker’s resolution.

Andy Lappin, the committee’s chairman, said, “We’ll meet in the next week or two especially for this subject, requesting the board to send a letter to Unilever giving it 90 days to affirm or deny” Ben & Jerry’s attitude. “In this case, the chairman of Ben & Jerry’s made a plainly open statement, and we need to see if Unilever thinks it’s acceptable to retract the statement.”

On July 19, Ben & Jerry’s announced that it will no longer sell ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territory because it was “inconsistent with our principles.”

It is widely regarded as one of the most vehement condemnations of Israel’s strategy of establishing citizens on war-won areas by a well-known corporation. “The terrible nature of the statement is almost unprecedented,” Lappin said.

The Illinois Investment Policy Board ensures that state laws forbidding investment in firms that conduct business with Iran and Sudan, as well as companies that boycott Israel, are followed.

A spokesman for Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker, the state’s third Jewish governor, has declined to comment on the legality of Ben & Jerry’s intentions.

Unilever’s CEO stated late last week that the company is “totally committed” to doing business with Israel, attempting to disassociate the company from Ben & Jerry’s statement. However, CEO Alan Jope did not state that he would force Ben & Jerry’s to abandon its intentions.

If deemed non-compliant, Illinois law compels Unilever or any of its subsidiaries to be divested, according to Lappin. State-run pension funds are examining their portfolios for Unilever-related investments.

Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Ben & Jerry's, announced their departure in a New York Times op-ed published Wednesday.