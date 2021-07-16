Illinois is the first state to prohibit police officers from lying to minors during interrogations.

Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill prohibiting the use of conventional interrogation tactics on suspects under the age of 18 into law on Thursday, making Illinois the first state to prohibit police from lying to juveniles during interrogations.

During interrogations of minors, police will be prohibited from utilizing deceptive tactics such as promising leniency or concealing the existence of incriminating evidence, according to the new law. The law will take effect on January 1st.

National law enforcement organizations have argued that utilizing such questioning techniques on adolescents raises the chances of a false confession. According to recent studies, minors under the age of 18 are two to three times more likely than adults to make false confessions.

In a statement, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said, “The past of false confessions in Illinois can never be erased, but this statute is an important step toward ensuring that history is never repeated.”

“Chicago is the nation’s wrongful conviction capital, and a disproportionate number of erroneous convictions have been obtained from Black teenagers by cops who were allowed to lie to them during questioning,” said state Senator Robert Peters, who co-sponsored Senate Bill 2122. “It’s over now.”

According to the Innocence Project, a non-profit dedicated to acquitting wrongfully convicted people, Illinois has long been known as the “False Confession Capital of the United States” due to the high number of high-profile exonerations of adults and teenagers who falsely confessed to crimes they did not commit.

A series of group exonerations of young people have occurred in Illinois, all based on false confessions.

In March 1995, four Black teens were accused of rape and murder of a lady called Nina Glover in a case known as the Englewood Four.

After hours of questioning, authorities told one of the guys, Terrill Swift, 17, that if he admitted to being at the crime site, he could go home. All four teenagers confessed to the killings and spent more than 15 years in prison before being exonerated thanks to DNA evidence.

“When I was a kid, the cops lied to me and forced me to confess to a heinous crime I didn’t commit. Being lied to by the cops was a form of psychological torment. This is a condensed version of the information.