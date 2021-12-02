‘I’ll Beat Her Again,’ Donald Trump taunts Stacey Abrams on her Georgia campaign.

Former President Donald Trump mocked Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who barely lost the governor’s race in 2018, when she announced her desire to compete in the 2022 gubernatorial elections on Wednesday.

Trump added in a statement released later Wednesday evening: “Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams has announced her candidacy for Georgia Governor. In 2018, I defeated her single-handedly and without much of a contender. I’ll beat Hillary again, but it’ll be difficult with Brian Kemp because the MAGA [Make America Great Again] base will just not vote for him after what he did with regard to Election Integrity and two badly managed elections, one for President and the other for two Senate seats.” Kemp certified the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election in November 2020, following a state recount that confirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. This decision irritated Trump, who has repeatedly claimed that the election result was a sham without giving evidence, and has persuaded other Republicans to believe him.

“But some excellent Republican will run, and some good Republican will get my endorsement, and some good Republican will WIN!” Trump concluded in his statement, referring to the 2022 governor election in Georgia.

Abrams was defeated by Kemp by roughly 55,000 votes in 2018, but if she wins in 2022, she will be Georgia’s first Black governor and the first Black woman to serve as governor in the United States. Abrams formerly served as the Democratic leader of Georgia’s House of Representatives.

“I’m running for Governor because opportunity in our state shouldn’t be decided by zip code, background, or access to power,” Abrams said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday, with the motto “We are One Georgia.”

For the first time since 1992, Georgia, a generally Republican state, voted for a Democrat in the presidential election in 2020. In January 2021, the Democrats won two runoff elections in the southern state, giving them control of the Senate.

Since losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams’ popularity as a voting rights advocate has risen, and she is widely credited with boosting voter turnout, which helped the Democrats win the state in 2020 and 2021.

