Ilhan Omar is confident that Pelosi will punish Boebert for his “anti-Muslim rhetoric.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would take “decisive action” on whether to remove Representative Lauren Boebert from her committee responsibilities after she made Islamophobic statements, Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar stated on Sunday.

During a Sunday appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar stated, “I’ve had a talk with the speaker, and I’m very sure that she will take serious action next week.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) says she’s “quite sure” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will take “decisive action” against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) “next week” in response to her Islamophobic remarks. pic.twitter.com/nnt5px2Ezn The Recount (@therecount) (@therecount) (@therecount) (@therecount) (@therecount 5th of December, 2021 Boebert was accused of Islamophobia late last month after a video surfaced of her discussing an alleged elevator encounter with Omar.

“You know, we’re leaving the Capitol to return to my office, and we take the elevator, and I see a Capitol police officer sprinting to the elevator.” I see worry on his face, and he’s reaching for the door, which is closing, as if I can’t open it, as if something is wrong. I turn to my left and see her there. “Ilhan Omar,” stated Colorado Republican Rep. Ilhan Omar. “‘Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, so we should be good,’ I said.” In response to the video, Omar remarked on Twitter that “this whole thing is made up” and that it was unfortunate that Boebert “thinks prejudice brings her clout.” Boebert has made comments in the past implying that Omar is a terrorist. While addressing on the House floor, she also referred to the Democratic congresswoman as a member of the “Jihad Squad.”

“To everyone in the Muslim community I upset with my comment about Rep. Omar,” Boebert later apologized on Twitter.

Omar labeled House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “liar” and a “coward” for not criticizing Islamophobic remarks made by a member of his own party during her Sunday interview.

"He [McCarthy] doesn't have the power to criticize the kind of racist Islamophobia and anti-Muslim speech that a member is peddling," she said. "They are who they are, and we must be able to confront them." And we must force them to face reality.