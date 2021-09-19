Ilhan Omar is accused of marrying his brother and supporting terrorism by Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, accused Democratic Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar of marriage fraud and terrorism sponsorship on Saturday.

Greene’s claims came after Omar accused Greene of hypocrisy for wearing a mask on a flight despite vocally opposing mask mandates in a tweet on Friday. Greene was accused of utilizing taxpayer monies to fly first class on Delta airlines, according to another tweet by Omar.

Greene tagged Omar in a Saturday afternoon tweet that said, “Damn autocorrect, every time I attempt to type your name it keeps correcting to Brotherf***er.” “@IlhanMN Marriage fraud is a serious offense. Free flight upgrades are good, but marrying your brother to give him an upgrade is a criminal that I hope to see investigated.”

“I love how [Greene] walks about preaching against mask mandates but time and time again complies when no one is paying attention,” Omar tweeted on Friday. Typical cult leader hypocrite.” A photo of Greene wearing a mask while seated on a Delta flight was included in the tweet.

Greene’s new political video, in which Greene states, “In 2022, I’m going to blast away the Democrats’ socialist program,” was criticized by Omar in a second tweet released Saturday morning.

The political ad then depicts Greene shooting an automobile with the word “socialism” painted on its side through the sight of a 50-caliber weapon. The automobile explodes in a tremendous explosion after being shot. Greene then instructs viewers to enter an online drawing to win the gun.

“This is nasty and dangerous,” Omar wrote in response to Greene’s ad. Republicans’ inability to engage in political conversation without threatening violence in their campaign commercials should be alarming to everyone.”

This is a sick and hazardous situation.

