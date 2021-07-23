Ilhan Omar Demands Answers from the White House on the Somalia Airstrike

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar is criticizing Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration’s decision to launch an airstrike in Somalia.

The strike, according to the Pentagon, was aimed at suspected members of the al-Shabab terrorist organization in East Africa.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I have been deeply engaged on this issue, not only focused on the legal merits of individual strikes, but also on how our militarized counter-terrorism approach to al-Shabaab fits into our overall strategy and policy toward Somalia,” Omar wrote to the White House on Friday. “In that regard, it’s worth noting that this week saw reports that family members of Somali civilians killed in bombings carried out under Trump’s administration were unable to contact US authorities or collect condolence payments for which Congress has regularly approved funds.”

“During this operation, there were no US forces accompanying Somali forces,” she continued.

“US soldiers were conducting a remote advise-and-assist mission in support of designated Somali partner forces,” Defense Department spokesperson Cindi King said in a statement. Under collective self-defense, US forces are authorized to launch strikes in support of combatant commander-designated partner forces.”

Before this, the last airstrike on Somalia occurred on January 19, under then-President Donald Trump’s US-centric strategy to remove officers from other countries.

Omar is one of the youngest members of Congress, having left war-torn Somalia to a Kenyan refugee camp as a kid and later immigrated to the United States as an adult. She has repeatedly drawn the ire of her conservative opponents because she is a Muslim refugee and a member of the left progressive wing.

This website was directed to Omar’s earlier comments on the subject by her office.

A request for comment from the White House and the Defense Department was not immediately returned.

The move was defended by Biden’s defense team.

According to sources, the US launched an attack against al-Shabab in Somalia last month, marking the first such strike under Biden’s leadership.

