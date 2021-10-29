Ilhan Omar calls on executives of oil companies to resign over climate misinformation and pollution.

Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Democrat, warned executives of oil firms that they should resign over their companies’ contributions to pollution and climate change misinformation.

“Despite knowing the grave consequences, fossil fuel firms have contaminated our air, land, and water for profit,” Omar remarked. “It appears that you have all succeeded in deceiving the public with falsehoods.” “I hope you are ashamed of the future you have produced for your children and for ours,” she said, “and I want all of you to quit.”

Omar made her remarks during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on climate change on Thursday.

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods, BP CEO David Lawler, Chevron CEO Michael Wirth, Shell Oil President Gretchen Watkins, American Petroleum Institute President Mike Sommers, US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark, and former Keystone XL Pipeline welding foreman Neal Crabtree were among those who testified at the hearing.

The hearing was convened by Democratic New York Representative Carolyn B. Maloney, the committee’s chairperson, on Thursday to discuss “the industry’s role in causing climate change—and their efforts to cover it up,” according to The Washington Post.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, Shell, and BP have all stated their support for the Paris Agreement and carbon pricing, two critical climate initiatives. Climate change is also a primary issue for the companies, according to public statements. However, the firms’ investment demonstrates a lack of interest in legislation aimed at reducing carbon emissions, according to committee Democrats.

According to a report released Thursday morning by the oversight panel, the four businesses and the American Petroleum Institute have spent a total of $452.6 million lobbying the federal government over the last decade.

The firms, on the other hand, barely spent 0.17 percent of that on legislation to reduce carbon emissions, according to the research. Approximately 56% of total money was spent on legislation aimed at lowering corporate taxes.

All four firms are also members of the American Petroleum Institute, a lobbying group that has fought environmental legislation. The four companies did not specify whether they would leave the alliance at the hearing on Thursday. Climate change denial is also a sort of “fraudulent commercial speech” that is not protected by the First Amendment, according to the CEOs of the corporations.

