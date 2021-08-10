If Washington cops do not hand over their social media accounts, they risk losing their jobs.

Officers in Washington may risk losing their certification and jobs if they refuse to allow the state’s police oversight agency to review their social media accounts.

According to a screenshot shared with The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, they are being asked to agree to a review of any of their social media accounts by a representative of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC) at the end of a new online training session for police certification.

According to the CJTC’s website, all officers must finish the training by October 31.

Officers were asked to authorize and consent to the release of personnel files and other documents directly linked to certification to the CJTC in the declaration.

It also required officers to “consent to, and agree to assist, an immediate review of any of my social media accounts upon request by a representative of the Commission.”

“I recognize that failure to facilitate such a review when requested may result in decertification action,” the letter continued.

E2SSB 5051, a bill passed earlier this year that considerably expanded the CJTC’s ability to examine police misbehavior and revoke or suspend a police officer’s license, imposes the requirement.

According to the statute, “the peace officer or prison officer must also consent to and facilitate a review of the officer’s social media accounts, but the officer is not required to divulge login credentials, consistent with RCW 49.44.200.”

Many law enforcement agencies, according to KTTH, believed the obligation only extended to background checks on new recruits and believe the CJTC is misinterpreting the law.

According to a Senate Bill report, “an employing agency must enquire whether the applicant has any links with extremist organizations, and the application must consent to or assist a search of the officer’s social media accounts.”

However, according to the CJTC’s website, all presently certified officers must sign a new permission form agreeing to a social media account check in order to maintain their certification.

“All officers previously agreed to provide personnel data in the event of a report of misbehavior that might result in revocation. According to the website, “additional consent is required for the evaluation of their social media profiles under the new law.” This is a condensed version of the information.