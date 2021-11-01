If vaccine mandates continue, schools would ‘burn to the ground,’ according to an anti-vax rally speaker.

If vaccination requirements are not repealed, a speaker at an anti-vaccine rally on Sunday threatened to set fire to schools and town halls.

The remarks were made outside a venue where New York Governor Kathy Hochul was due to appear during a demonstration on Staten Island. Oliya Scootercaster, a freelance journalist, shared videos of the speaker, who has not been named, to Twitter.

“I can assure you one thing: Town halls and schools will be f—king burned to the ground if they’re going to push this on the kids,” the unnamed speaker says in the video.

“I can assure you one thing, town halls and schools will be fuckin burned to the ground if they put this on the kids without any form of you know [inaudible],” claimed a speaker during a Staten Island rally opposing the mandates. pic.twitter.com/11yOPsj6HH October 31, 2021 — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) Later, the speaker hinted that direct violence would be used against vaccine obligations as well.

“In 1776, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody went to court, nobody they stated

His remarks received a round of applause from the audience, with one individual exclaiming, “Yeah!” Despite the initial harsh remarks, the speaker denied any potential anti-vaccine violence.

“I do not condone violence and hope that we do not reach that point,” he stated. “But keep in mind that there are plenty of individuals who are willing to go.” Staten Island, the most politically conservative of New York City’s five boroughs, has seen a lot of opposition to vaccines and other COVID-19 protocols in the past.

A video of anti-vaccine protestors rushing through a food court at the Staten Island Mall went viral in September. Members of the audience can be heard chanting “USA” and “F—k Joe Biden” in one clip, which was also uploaded by Scootercaster, and one individual can be seen sporting a “Trump Won” shirt.

At the time, the food court was only open to fully vaccinated guests. Despite this, no protestors seemed to be approached by mall security or requested to present their vaccination cards.

“Everyone, get some food and consume it. We’ve come to do just that “”Says one protester.” This is a condensed version of the information.