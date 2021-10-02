If Trump’s allies don’t comply with 1/6 subpoenas, Jamie Raskin threatens them with sanctions.

Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, has warned sanctions and fines against former President Donald Trump’s associates who refuse to comply with subpoenas in the House select committee’s inquiry into the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.

This week, a House select committee issued 11 subpoenas, mostly to people who helped organize the Stop the Steal event near the White House in Washington, D.C., immediately before the January 6 assault on the Capitol. At the rally, Trump called on his fans to “march” to the Capitol and “fight like hell.” Hundreds of Trump fans went ahead and did exactly that.

In a Saturday morning appearance with MSNBC, Raskin stated concerning the committee’s subpoenas, “If you get one of these subpoenas, that is not an optional thing.” They are “legally necessary,” according to the Democratic congressman, and Congress “may coerce your compliance by criminal or civil contempt, or what’s known as the powers of Congress, where we can summon people before Congress, penalize them, and apply our own sanctions…”

This hasn’t been done in a long time, according to Raskin. “I don’t believe anyone should be trying our patience at this point,” he added.

“It’s just not optional or discretionary. If the government subpoenas your records or testimony, you must testify, according to the Democratic congressman.

Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois make up the House select committee, which convened on January 6th. Republicans in the House of Representatives have refused to participate in the select committee. Kinzinger and Cheney were both chosen by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because they voted to impeach Trump after the January 6 attack and have continued to speak out against him.

The pro-Trump uprising against the Capitol was sparked by the former president’s baseless assertion that President Joe Biden’s 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen.” Despite the fact that Trump and his supporters continue to push this conspiracy theory, they have yet to present evidence to back up the astonishing claim.

The Senate and House of Representatives met on January 6 to formally certify the 2020 election results. The was assailed by Trump's supporters.