If Trump runs for President in 2024, there are two people you can probably cross off your list as his running mate.

Erstwhile President Donald Trump has hinted at a presidential run in 2024, and if he does, he’ll need a running partner, but it’s unlikely to be one of his former pals, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie or former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Trump has a firm grip on the Republican Party, and current polling indicates that he is the front-runner for the GOP presidential candidacy in 2024. He hasn’t said whether he’ll run, but as someone who values unshakable allegiance, Haley and Christie, two 2024 contenders, likely indicated they won’t be on the ticket by disagreeing with Trump on the election results and the Capitol incident.

Trump labeled Christie “extremely disloyal” in an interview with Vanity Fair released on Monday, and he attacked his treachery in light of how much the former president aided him. He reportedly said Haley wanted to “come here so badly,” referring to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which was dubbed the “Winter White House” during his presidency.

“She made a couple of terrible statements,” Trump remarked. “The party has assassinated her. The party is not pleased when people speak negatively about me. It’s very incredible. This is the first time I’ve seen anything like it.”

Before taking the post at the United Nations, Haley told former President Barack Obama that she didn’t want to be a “wallflower or talking head” and that she wanted to be able to express her views. Haley, a powerful voice at the United Nations, has maintained that mindset since departing in 2018 and has been critical of the former president in the aftermath of his election loss.

In a February interview with Politico, Haley said she now considers the term “friend” to be a “loose term” for her relationship with former President Barack Obama, and that the GOP needs to admit “he let us down.”

“He took a detour that he shouldn’t have taken, and we shouldn’t have followed him or listened to him. We can’t allow that happen again,” Haley stated.

She went on to say that there's nothing anyone can do to persuade Trump that he "legitimately" lost the election. Haley's interview with Politico took place just after Trump was impeached for the second time.