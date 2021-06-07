If Trump runs for President in 2024, he may consider Ron DeSantis for Vice President.

Former President Donald Trump is still exploring a presidential run in 2024, and has stated that he would be open to running with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his running partner.

Trump has long been an admirer of DeSantis, dating back to when he was a member of Congress, and has lauded his response to COVID-19. While it’s too early to make a definitive decision on who he’d like to run with him if he runs for president again, Trump has DeSantis on his list of potential candidates.

When Fox Business’ Stuart Varney questioned if Trump would consider DeSantis as a possible replacement, Trump replied, “Sure I would.”