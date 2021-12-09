If Trump returns in ’24,’ Bannon and Gaetz call for ‘Shock Troops’ to take control of the government.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon and Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz want “4,000 shock troopers” ready to take over the federal government if Donald Trump decides to run for president again in 2024 and wins.

Despite the fact that Trump has not formally declared his plan to run for office, he has often hinted at it. Several recent surveys indicate that Trump is well positioned to overcome Vice President Joe Biden, who has stated that he intends to compete for reelection.

Bannon and Gaetz discussed a pro-Trump strategy to take full control of the government if the former president wins in 2024 during a session of Bannon’s War Room podcast on Thursday.

“You have to raise your voice to generate a commotion and to raise an army of patriots that love this nation and will fight for it,” Gaetz added. “We’re going to operationalize the performance to go after the folks who are imposing the vaccine mandates, who are benefiting themselves, and who are selling out the country,” he stated. Thousands of Trump supporters should be ready to help the former president reclaim power, according to Bannon, who served as Trump’s top strategist and senior advisor in 2017.

“Trumpism is now in control. That’s when we talked about the 4,000 shock troops we’ll need to staff the administration “Bannon foresaw the outcome. “Prepare them right now. Right? When President Trump wins in 2024—or sooner—we’ll go to the beach with the landing teams, beachhead teams, and all the other jargon they use.” In statements to NBC News, Bannon earlier endorsed the idea, albeit with fewer details.

“We’re going to have a sweeping victory in 2022, and that’s just the precursor to a sweeping victory in 2024,” he predicted in early October, “and this time we’re going to be ready—and have a MAGA perspective, MAGA policies, not conventional Republican policies.”

“If you’re going to dismantle the administrative state, you’ll need to have shock troops ready to take it over right now,” he continued.

Right before he left office in January, Trump formally pardoned Bannon. Fraud has been filed against the former White House official. This is a condensed version of the information.