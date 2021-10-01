If Trump gets re-elected, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will vote for him.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, slammed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Democrats are attempting to pass in the House this week, saying she would vote for it if previous President Donald Trump was re-elected and November’s election was declared invalid.

The infrastructure measure would offer $550 billion in new funding for high-speed internet access, road and bridge construction, airport projects, and the Amtrak passenger rail service, among other things. Progressives, on the other hand, have promised to oppose the bill unless they see a more comprehensive bill that includes paid family leave, universal prekindergarten, Medicare expansion, and significant climate change measures.

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill was scheduled for a make-or-break vote on Thursday, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced that it would be pushed back to Friday to give Democrats more time to reach an agreement on a broad climate change and social safety net that would be acceptable to liberals.

Pelosi departed the Capitol in the wee hours of Friday morning for last-minute talks with Democrats and progressives over the package. She had spent much of Thursday adamant that the bill will be debated on the House floor that day.

Rep. Greene mocked the bill in a tweet late Thursday. She stated that she would vote yes if certain conditions were met, including Trump’s return to the White House. She also demanded that White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci be fired and that Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar be investigated.

Green tweeted, “OK so everyone is making deals tonight.” “This is my proposition to the Speaker of the House. If you vote YES, I’ll vote YES. 1. Decertify the election; 2. Reinstall Trump in the White House Fauci should be fired. 4. Maxine must be expelled. 5. Conduct an investigation into Ilhan. 7. Remove the mask/vaccine mandates and build the wall to block the border. Deal?”

A bipartisan group of senators and the White House negotiated the $1 trillion infrastructure measure over the summer. In August, the Senate passed the bill, with 19 Republican senators joining Democrats in voting yes.

Democrats are also attempting to pass a $3.5 trillion measure that would enhance social security.