If Trump does not run in 2024, Ron DeSantis defeats every Republican candidate.

According to a recent poll, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis presently leads all Republican candidates in a hypothetical GOP primary in 2024 that excludes former President Donald Trump.

The Harris/Harvard CAPS poll asked respondents who they would vote for in a hypothetical Republican primary contest in 2024 if Trump did not run. DeSantis outperformed all other candidates in the poll, with 30% of respondents saying they would vote for him.

Following DeSantis came former Vice President Mike Pence, who garnered 25% of the vote in the poll. Among the other contenders, 13% said they’d vote for Texas Senator Ted Cruz, 8% said they’d vote for Florida Senator Marco Rubio, 7% said they’d vote for former US Ambassador Nikki Haley, and 10% said they’d vote for someone else.

According to the poll, 4 percent of respondents backed former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

DeSantis has not declared a presidential run for 2024, and when asked about it by Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the Florida governor replied, “I’m not considering anything beyond performing my job.”

“There’s a lot going on in Florida,” DeSantis said during the interview, when he also revealed that he would seek re-election to the governorship in 2022.

DeSantis was asked by reporters in September if he would consider running for president, to which he said, “All of the rumors about me are completely false. I simply go about my business… I’ve heard it all, and it’s complete rubbish. So, you know, I’m not sure what to say about rumors.” After reaching out to DeSantis’ office for comment, the Washington Newsday was forwarded to his September remarks.

Despite DeSantis’ previous claims, comparable results were obtained in a different poll conducted by Echelon Insights in November. In the poll, 26% of respondents indicated they would vote for DeSantis in the Republican primary in 2024 if Trump did not run.

In a September poll conducted by Echelon Insights, 22 percent of respondents said they would vote for DeSantis if Trump was not on the Republican primary ticket in 2024, while 15 percent said they would vote for Pence.

When the same question was posed with Trump included, 67 percent of respondents said yes.