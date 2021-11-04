If this condition is met, Joe Manchin will include paid family leave in the bill.

Senator Joe Manchin, whose resistance to paid parental leave, among other concerns, has stymied the Biden administration’s social welfare and climate package, has stated that such a policy should be implemented only with bipartisan backing through separate legislation.

In principle, the West Virginia Democrat supports parental leave, but he wants both parties on board with a bill that does not add to the national debt.

Following Manchin’s resistance, plans by President Joe Biden and Democrats for paid family leave in the wide-ranging—but scaled back—$1.75 trillion package were slashed from 12 weeks to four weeks before being withdrawn entirely.

The social spending measure is being examined under budget reconciliation, which means it does not require Republican support but does require the approval of all 50 Democratic senators.

The New York Times reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she had reinserted four weeks of federal paid family and medical leave into the bill, increasing pressure on Manchin to remove his opposition.

When asked if the leave policy was a “deal breaker” for him, Manchin told MSNBC on Thursday that he did not “begrudge” policies being reintroduced into the social spending bill.

“But they shouldn’t hold it against me if I say ‘this isn’t the correct place for this piece of law,'” he added.

“I believe in family leave, and I believe that individuals should be able to take it,” Manchin said. “Can’t we find a better position for it, and do it in a bipartisan and effective process?”

“As far as the concept of paid family leave,” Manchin told MSNBC, “I have no objections at all.”

“People should be free to take family leave whenever they need it, but we should also be contributing to it in the same way that we do with social security, which is called employer/employee participation.

“I’m talking with my Republican colleagues and friends, as well as my Democratic colleagues and friends, about how we can work out a piece of legislation in a proper process that doesn’t burden taxpayers, doesn’t burden taxpayers, and doesn’t burden taxpayers with more debt.

“When you start the programs, you just don’t stop them,” he added.

Manchin’s office has been approached for further comment by Washington Newsday.

The Washington Post reported last week that Manchin was concerned about the possibility of fraud in a paid-leave program. He was reportedly concerned as well. This is a condensed version of the information.