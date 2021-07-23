If the walls of the Champlain Tower Parking Garage collapse, a major Surfside street is at risk of collapsing.

An engineer warned city officials that a major thoroughfare in Surfside, Fla., near the site of the Champlain Towers collapse, may collapse.

Allyn Kilsheimer, a structural engineer, submitted a letter to Surfside and Miami-Dade officials, warning that if the Champlain Towers underground parking garage’s unstable walls collapse, Collins Avenue could collapse.

According to the Miami Herald and WPLG, Kilsheimer stated, “We believe there is a potentially catastrophic situation at the site, where the wall is in danger of collapsing.”

Kilsheimer, who was hired to investigate out why the condominium collapsed last month, suggested that the walls along the street and sidewalk be supported by an earthen berm.

Otherwise, he warned, the movement “could cause segments of the pavement to collapse, compromising the utilities beneath the street.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Rachel Johnson, the county’s communications director, Miami-Dade County is putting in crews to help shore up the remaining underground walls.

“We are looking for a business to undertake wall shoring and bracing to ensure there is no risk,” she stated.

The site’s safety has been monitored by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a federal organization probing the incident.

Since June 24, when the building partially fell, killing at least 97 people, Collins Avenue, the barrier island’s main highway, has been closed to traffic near the site. Collins Avenue was supposed to open soon, according to town officials.

Kilsheimer wrote in the letter that heavy rain would significantly enhance the risks since the ground would become saturated with water.