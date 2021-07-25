If the NJ Borough loses in court, it may not challenge homeowners’ anti-Biden signs again.

If the borough of Roselle Park in New Jersey loses a forthcoming appeal, it may not pursue the removal of vulgar political placards from a resident’s yard.

Should a Superior Court overturn the previous municipal court verdict on the case, Mayor Joseph Signorello III told CNN on Saturday that the borough is unlikely to continue an expensive legal struggle.

Residents Andrea Dick and Patricia Dilascio were previously taken to municipal court by Roselle Park over anti-Biden yard banners that included the F-word. The borough has maintained that it does not object to residents expressing their political ideas, and that the filthy language was just a violation of local rules.

A municipal court decided in favor of the borough, ordering the signs to be taken down or residents would be fined $250 per day.

Dick and Dilascio are now being represented by an attorney from the American Civil Liberties Union in an attempt to get the verdict overturned in Superior Court.

“Quite simply, if we lose in the Superior Court, I don’t think anyone wants to take this to the [state]Supreme Court,” Signorello told CNN. “I believe that if the Superior Court rules against us, we will attempt to amend the ordinance. Because, as much fury as there is in Roselle Park — and I can guarantee you that it exists among both Republicans and Democrats — we must be pragmatic.”

Signorello also told NJ Advance that if the homeowner loses in Superior Court, the borough would have to figure out how much it would cost to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Mayor Joseph Signorello III of Roselle Park says, “This is not about politics.” “…When that filthy language came up, it was a code enforcement matter to deal with.” pic.twitter.com/h3VaArsA6Q

The ACLU claims that Roselle Park’s obscene language law for yard signs should not apply to the exhibition of political signs because it infringes on citizens’ First Amendment rights.

"Under the First Amendment, all New Jerseyans have the right to freely express themselves," said ACLU of NJ Legal Director Jeanne LoCicero.