If the new Biden Ransomware Directives are not followed, pipeline companies might face fines of up to $7,500 per day.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Thursday that a new Biden administration directive, issued in response to the ransomware attack that shut down a major petroleum pipeline, will force pipeline operators to undergo a cybersecurity assessment.

Those who disobey the injunction might face fines of up to $7,000 per day. Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated the security measure predates the Colonial Pipeline incident in May and is part of a larger administration focus on cybersecurity. The mandate would also force pipeline owners and operators to notify any cyberincidents to the federal government, with a cybersecurity coordinator on standby to assist authorities in the event that another attack like the one on Colonial occurs.

“In the last 12 to 18 months, ransomware attacks have evolved to the point where they constitute a national security danger, and we are concerned about the impact on national key functions,” one of the officials told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The six-page rule, which goes into effect on Friday, applies to owners and operators of hazardous liquids, natural gas pipelines, and natural gas facilities that have been designated as part of the country’s “critical” infrastructure and must be secured from cyberthreats like ransomware.

Criminal gangs, many of which are headquartered in Russia or Eastern Europe, have launched a wave of ransomware attacks in which they encrypt a target’s data and demand a ransom.

State and municipal governments, hospitals and medical researchers, as well as large and small businesses, have all been victims, with some victims unable to complete even ordinary activities.

Colonial Pipeline had to shut down a system that delivered approximately 45 percent of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast for approximately a week as a result of the breach. From Washington, D.C., to Florida, panic purchasing and gas shortages resulted.

It came up in Congress on Wednesday, when DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas presented the agency’s budget for the coming fiscal year to the House Appropriations Committee’s Homeland Security Subcommittee.

Representative Lucille stated, "The Colonial Pipeline hack, in particular, was a wake-up call to many Americans about how malevolent cyber actors, frequently backed by foreign powers, can affect the US economy and all of our lives."