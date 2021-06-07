If the GOP learns from Trump, Marco Rubio believes Hispanics will become “permanent” GOP voters.

Hispanics will become “permanent” GOP voters, according to Florida Senator Marco Rubio, if Republicans stick to what previous President Donald Trump taught them about resisting “socialism” and promoting “common sense” conservative ideals.

In an interview published Monday by Breitbart News, Rubio stated that the Hispanic population has begun an overwhelming movement toward voting Republican, owing to Democrats’ “abandonment” of working-class principles and embrace of “socialist” policies. Despite the fact that Joe Biden received two-thirds of the Hispanic vote in November 2020 exit polls, Cuban-Americans voted for him.