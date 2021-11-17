If the Biden Social Bill passes, Trump tells McConnell he must go or he will withhold his endorsements.

Former President Donald Trump has called on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to resign if President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation succeeds, and has threatened to withhold his support from any Republicans in Congress who vote for it.

Since blaming Trump for the Capitol brawl, McConnell has been blasted by the former president for being an incompetent leader who allows the Democrats’ agenda to get forward. McConnell and 18 other Senate Republicans voted in August in favor of a $1 trillion infrastructure package, which President Barack Obama signed into law on Monday.

Democrats are now focusing on enacting Biden’s Build Back Better Act, a social-spending program that Republicans have criticized for being too expensive and replete with socialist objectives. Trump urged McConnell to do everything in his power to prevent the bill from becoming law on Wednesday.

“McConnell is a fool,” Trump said in a statement, “and he damn well better stop their ‘Dream of Communism Bill’ and put his Senators in line, or he should resign now, something he should have done a long time ago.” “Any Republican who votes for this bill in the House or Senate will never earn Trump’s support.” This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.