If Taiwan and the United States do not change course, China’s state media predicts a “military showdown.”

As tensions between the United States and China over Taiwan’s future continue to rise, Chinese state media have warned of a “military confrontation” and portrayed the potential scenario as a “life-and-death struggle” between the two countries.

After U.S. military officials have increasingly cautioned about China’s threat to Taiwan’s autonomy, the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s newspaper, the Global Times, published the opinion piece on Friday. The editorial cited comments made by US Secretary of the Military Carlos Del Toro this week, who expressed alarm over China’s “rapid expansion” of its navy.

China claims Taiwan, an island republic, under the “one country, two systems” constitutional premise. The democratically-run East Asian country, on the other hand, has operated with autonomy and US assistance for decades. Analysts have become increasingly concerned in recent years that Beijing may move militarily to seize control of the island.

“We must convince the United States that, no matter what threats or forces it employs, China’s reunification will inevitably occur. Putting roadblocks in the way of reunification across the Straits would involve a major clash “The editorial in the Global Times was cautious.

Despite the fact that the newspaper stated that China is not interested in a “arms race” with the United States, it argued that Beijing is more than capable of fighting back.

The editorial stated, “China’s ability to overwhelm US military participation in this region is sufficiently guaranteed by its will and strategic resources.”

“Any attempt to prevent China’s reunification would inevitably result in a life-or-death struggle, which the United States will be forced to fight while risking the lives of Americans,” the Chinese tabloid threatened. “This is not a problem that can be remedied by throwing more money at it or implementing sanctions.” Finally, the opinion piece concluded that “If the US continues to encourage Taiwanese authorities to go their own way, a military confrontation would inevitably occur. Let a knock-down, drag-out struggle decide everything when that day arrives.” The news comes as China announced on Friday that people who advocate for “Taiwan independence” will face life in prison. Many present Taiwanese officials and leaders would face the same penalties.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang, Parliament Speaker You Si-kun, and Foreign Minister Joseph were all named by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. This is a condensed version of the information.