If Russia invades Ukraine, Biden cites a technicality as a reason for not deploying US troops.

President Joe Biden stated that if Russia invades Ukraine, the US will not commit soldiers to the country unilaterally.

Biden was asked if he was ruling out placing military personnel on the ground in Ukraine if such a scenario occurred while speaking to media outside the White House on Wednesday.

He said, “That is not on the table.” “If our NATO partners attack, we have a moral and legal commitment to defend them under Article 5.” That is a sacred responsibility. That responsibility does not include…Ukraine.

“However, it would rely on what the rest of the NATO countries were willing to do as well,” Biden concluded. However, the concept that the US will employ force unilaterally to combat Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is not in the cards right now.” But, according to the president, the US will “give the defensive capability” to Ukraine.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to aggravate the situation, he has threatened that sanctions will be imposed. During their hour-long phone discussion on Tuesday, Biden stated that he was certain that his message was received.

“I made it very clear that if he invades Ukraine, there will be serious consequences,” Trump warned as he left for Missouri. “Economic ramifications unlike anything he’s ever seen or ever will see.” Biden promised the US will take actions against Russia that it didn’t do in 2014, when the Russians invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan refused to reveal what sanctions are being contemplated, claiming that the administration did not want to “telegraph our punches” by negotiating in public.

“We will prepare for all contingencies while we explore diplomatic avenues, just as we have been doing for weeks,” Sullivan said. “This includes preparing concrete answers to Russian escalation if they are needed—specific, robust, and unequivocal reactions if they are needed.” Biden “stressed the allegedly’threatening’ nature of Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian borders,” the Kremlin claimed in a statement after the call. Concerns of a Russian invasion of Ukraine have grown in recent months, as Russia has deployed thousands of troops near the border.

Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is a condensed version of the information.