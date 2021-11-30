If Roe v Wade is overturned, more women may be imprisoned for miscarriages.

A 21-year-old Oklahoma woman was arrested last month after a miscarriage at 17 weeks.

Brittney Poolaw acknowledged to using drugs when she came at the hospital for treatment. During Poolaw’s one-day trial, an expert witness for the prosecution testified that her methamphetamine usage may not have been the direct cause of the miscarriage. Despite this, she was convicted guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to four years in jail by a jury.

Poolaw’s sentencing sparked outrage, but experts warn that if Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a woman’s right to abort a pregnancy statewide, is repealed, similar prosecutions might become all too prevalent.

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a lawsuit involving the validity of a 2018 Mississippi legislation prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks, will be heard by the Supreme Court on December 1.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research organization, twenty-six states are guaranteed or likely to criminalize abortion if the conservative-dominated court rules against Roe.

Women have been arrested for allegedly injuring their fetuses for decades, according to Lynn Paltrow, the founder and executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women (NAPW). She told The Washington Newsday, “There were arrests before Roe, not that many, but there were some.”

She highlighted a 2013 peer-reviewed report by the National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) that documented 413 incidences of women jailed or deprived of their liberty between 1973 and 2005. But, she noted, the rate has accelerated in recent years, with more than 1,200 such cases reported between 2005 and 2020.

According to Paltrow, criminal feticide laws were first enacted as a “reaction to violence against pregnant women and a desire to be able to punish the attacker for the loss of both lives.”

” However, she continued, prosecutors “have attempted to distort those statutes into tools for arresting the pregnant lady herself,” citing the case of Adora Perez, who is serving an 11-year term for manslaughter after giving birth to a stillborn baby after using methamphetamine.

Paltrow believes that if Roe is overturned, it will be “a huge green signal for prosecutors who are keen on finding methods to police and sanction the.” This is a condensed version of the information.