If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Idaho will outlaw most abortions and prosecute those who perform them.

According to The Associated Press, as the Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments on a Mississippi abortion law that might have an impact on the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, an Idaho law could be impacted as well.

The Mississippi statute, which prohibits all abortions after 15 weeks and is similarly on hold due to a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, is expected to be heard by the court, which presently has a 6-3 majority of conservative justices.

The rule also contradicts a 1992 Supreme Court decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which prohibits states from prohibiting abortions until the fetus is viable at roughly 24 weeks.

If the 1992 judgment and Roe v. Wade are overturned, Idaho’s Republican-controlled legislature and Governor Brad Little could propose a bill in 2020 outlawing all abortions except in situations of rape, incest, or defending the mother’s life, which would take effect 30 days after the Supreme Court decision.

The Idaho proposal would also make it possible for anyone who performs an abortion to face felony charges, but not the woman who has the surgery.

Senator Todd Lakey, a Republican, who sponsored the 2020 legislation, said, “I’m optimistic.” “In terms of pro-life issues, I believe the position on the Supreme Court has improved. But, because you’re talking about precedent and other factors that the court will consider, I can’t say where they’ll land. But I’m hopeful that they will eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, if not in this case, then in another.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

If those rulings are reversed, as Mississippi officials say, states will have to decide whether or not to control abortion before a fetus is able to survive outside the womb.

Little, along with Republican governors from 11 other states, signed an amicus brief in July in support of the Mississippi statute currently before the Supreme Court.

Following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, then-President Donald Trump appointed three conservative justices to the United States Supreme Court, including Justice Amy Coney Barrett last year. The court had never consented to consider a case involving a pre-viability abortion prohibition before.

Idaho lawmakers have introduced abortion-ban measures with trigger mechanisms in response to the Supreme Court’s recent changes.

Clarence Thomas is the only justice who has done so. This is a condensed version of the information.